Isaiah Hartenstein's Impact Still Heavy-Hitting for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been dealing with a lesser-than-ideal rebounding situation for quite some time now. It's hindered the team, and certainly in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks which ultimately ended its season a year ago.
Beginning the 2024-25 season highly optimistic with the second-year promise from the versatile 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, the Thunder had also brought in Isaiah Hartenstein from the New York Knicks—though, he wouldn't be available until nearly a month into the season.
During his time recovering from injury, Holmgren suffered one of his own. Succumbing to a hip injury on Nov. 10, the Thunder had to weather a 10-day storm of not having a big man entirely—forcing the team to put out very small lineups and do what they could on the glass.
In that span without a big man to rebound, Oklahoma City went 3-2, making their time without a center a cause for 33% of its losses now 37 games into the season. As soon as Hartenstein made his way onto the floor, it created an immediate shift of dynamics. Hartenstein showed out in his first contest as a Thunder, helping snap a two-game losing streak while grabbing 14 boards and scoring 13 points in 29 minutes off the bench.
Since then, he's remained consistent. Now with 22 games under his belt and 21 starts, Hartenstein's 12 rebounds on average has boosted Oklahoma City from a bottom-eight rebounding team in the league to in nearly the top half of the league, sitting at no. 16 in rebounding from when Hartenstein recovered from injury.
His impact is still being felt, and when he and Holmgren combine forces, the Thunder will truly be a dangerous force to match up against down the line.
