Isaiah Hartenstein Says OKC Thunder Focused on ‘Staying Hungry’
Oklahoma City solidified a historic regular season by putting together a dominant first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sometimes it’s hard to learn too much from a 4-0 sweep, but the Thunder walked out of Memphis with some valuable experiences.
The Thunder won every outing in completely different fashion. Over the course of the series, they played up by 50 points, they completed a 29-point comeback, and they had to grind out every game with aggressive defense. Oklahoma City’s shot wasn’t falling at all, and they had to find other ways to win — and that’s exactly what they did.
With Saturday’s win, Oklahoma City officially becomes to first playoff team to advance to the second round. While it's obviously a big advantage, Oklahoma City has to make the most of its break. The second round matchups will be extremely difficult, and the Thunder will have to be at its best.
Luckily, this team has been here before. Last season, Oklahoma City swept the Pelicans 4-0 in the first round, and the second round against Dallas was a challenge. They'll have time to find out what worked a season ago, and what didn't, and adjust accordingly for preparation purposes. One of the newest members of the team, Isaiah Hartenstein, has the right mindset.
“Just saying hungry,” Hartenstein said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Take care of your body, but don’t get too loose. Especially when you have so much time off you can get a little lose, and that’s just the mental game of it.
"Come back to OKC and get our rest, but also make sure we’re ready for whoever we’re playing against.”
Oklahoma City did its job on the court, and now its time to focus on preparation. This Thunder team has as good of a chance as anyone to hoist the trophy when it's all said and done.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.