Isaiah Joe Seeing Breakout Season for Oklahoma City

Former Philadelphia 76er Isaiah Joe is seeing his best season yet with the Thunder.

After two less-than-ideal seasons with Philadelphia, it seems shooting guard Isaiah Joe is finally finding his NBA footing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Drafted 49th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Arkansas, Joe joined the 76ers as a high-upside shooting specialist who, eventually, could provide valuable minutes.

But Joe struggled to find steady minutes with the team, averaging around 10 minutes in 96 games with the team, and shooting just 38 percent overall in the process. And in October of 2022, the Sixers moved in a different direction, releasing Joe and Bassey in one move.

The Thunder, likely prompted by former Sixers executive Vince Rozman who joined OKC recently, jumped on the opportunity quickly.

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

In 26 games with Oklahoma City, Joe has already seen multiple career highs, and has already drastically improved on his shooting splits and overall averages.

The numbers aren’t mind-blowing: 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists, but again in just shy of 12 minutes per game. Per 36, Joe is averaging an astounding 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Even more, he’s on pace to have the single most efficient 3-point season in Thunder history, hitting 46 percent for his 3.7 attempts per game.

Joe’s been a legitimate weapon for OKC thus far this season, who sits at 14-18 and in a competitive spot in the Western Conference. Earlier in the season, Joe was used sparingly just before breaks as a potential threat to get a late shot off. But as he made more and more, he has become a legitimate part of the rotation.

Joe and the Thunder now look to a 7 p.m. matchup versus the Pelicans on Friday, Dec. 23 in Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.