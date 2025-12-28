Both Thunder, 76ers Without Players for Afternoon Bout

On Sunday, the Thunder will take on the 76ers, looking to see a return to form after some down performances against the Spurs.

Weeks ago, the Thunder looked a juggernaut, though back-to-back double-digit defeats against San Antonio have left plenty of questions. OKC still stands atop the NBA at 26-5, though Victor Wembanyama have highlighted some potential weaknesses in creation, 3-point shooting and more.

Philadelphia should offer the Thunder a great test as a middling talent in the NBA. They're currently ranked No. 6 in the East, though they've also seen a myriad of rough losses, including back-to-back against the Nets and Bulls. Still, with players like Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and more leading the charge each night, they're to be taken seriously.

The injury report is sure to play a factor in today's game, as both Oklahoma City and Philadelphia have dealt with a laundry list this season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and 76ers ahead of today’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right Calf strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Philadelphia 76ers injuries:

MarJon Beauchamp — Doubtful: G League

John Broome — Doubtful: G League

Joel Embiid — Pout: Right ankle sprain

Paul George — Probable: Left knee

Kelly Oubre Jr. — Out: Left knee sprain

Trendon Watford — Out: Left adductor strain

Ajay Mitchell is officially out of concussion protocol, and will make his return to play after missing both games against the Spurs last week. The Thunder will continue to be without 2022 draftees in Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams, who are working through respective injuries.

The 76ers are one of a few teams who have seem similar injury luck as the Thunder this season, missing major contributors in each game.

In today’s game, Philadelphia is slated to be without former MVP Joel Embiid, as well as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford. Former Thunder All-Star Paul George is listed as probable. Embiid hasn't quite played to his former hardware-winning self, averaging 21.8 points on 44% shooting, though he still would've been a major help against OKC's frontcourt.

George has played in just 13 games this season, averaging 16.3 points on 41% shooting, with 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Thunder and Sixers tip off at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon from Oklahoma City, OK.