'It Was An Experience': Aaron Wiggins Opens up in Exit Interview
It was a season of refinement and maximizing efficiency in his respective role for Aaron Wiggins -- and it's hard to say he didn't do exactly that.
Making as much as a 5% leap in his field goal percentage and even a 10% increase as a 3-point threat, losing over two minutes of playing time from 2022-23 to 2023-24 didn't seem to hinder him at all. In fact, he'd nearly matched or bettered all of his numbers from his sophomore season to this year in his third campaign in the association.
He'd lost time on the floor, but didn't lose any of the production he offered from a season ago to now. Which, as a 25-year old who had a larger role from his rookie season which has steadily regressed, is not an easy ask of him. But he did it with class, and performed about as well as he could in his position before Oklahoma City was bounced out in the second round by Dallas.
On Sunday, Wiggins sat before media for his end-of-season interview.
"It was an experience," Wiggins opened with, answering how it felt to run through an energy-filled playoff run for the first time in his young career. "Super fun. And, I think for our group, guys haven't had much of postseason play. It was definitely something that I think guys enjoyed and liked being a part of.
"When you're playing for something, every team is putting their all on the floor."
Playing for each of the Thunder's 10 postseason contests, Wiggins generated 6.2 points on 48.9% shooting and 3.2 rebounds in 15.7 minutes on average. Wiggins then expanded on the camaraderie and compatibility of characters within this Thunder rendition.
"Being with a group of guys who buy into each other's personalities and get along with each other the way that we did, I don't think that's something that you come by a lot regardless of what level you play at," he said. "We just all kind of accept each other for who we are as individuals and we tie it into how we can help each other on the court, and it's fun to be a part of."
This is something that was witnessed all season long by media, fans and onlookers alike, as it was clear as day that this team held a sense of friendship that wasn't easily rattled. As such a young team, I think that aspect might be overlooked at times in terms of the success that they were able to reach, exceeding expectations.
Depending on how the roster will look heading into next season, this sense of togetherness should continue to translate to on-court improvements, and it'd be hard to fluster with the mental fortitude that each of these young professionals seem to carry.
