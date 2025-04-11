Jalen Williams Climbs Past Paul George in All-Time OKC Thunder Points
Oklahoma City’s third year guard has taken a big leap in his overall game this season. He has stepped into the role of the Thunder’s second scoring option, and has been a reliable source in the Thunder’s lineup. His availability has been one of his best abilities, too, as he’s closing in on his third straight season of playing 70 or more games.
Jalen Williams has improved every season in the NBA, and this year has been no different. He completely transformed his defensive game this offseason and became one of the most versatile defenders in the league. He has had to guard the opposing team’s entire lineup at points throughout this season and hasn’t skipped a beat.
When Williams came into the league, he excelled offensively and turned heads with his big, efficient scoring outputs. He’s averaging a career-high 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, even though his efficiency has dropped a bit. He added weight and muscle to improve defensively, and has had to figure out how to not lose a beat on offense because of it.
Over the last ten games, Williams has exploded. It looks like he has finally found his groove offensively, learning how to use the extra muscle to his advantage. After Wednesday night’s 33-points effort, Williams made Thunder history. He passed former Thunder superstar Paul George in all-time points with the franchise, moving into No. 7 on the all-time list.
In two seasons with the Thunder, George scored 3,893 total points. He was a legitimate MVP candidate during his second season in Oklahoma City. Although the team success didn’t show it, George had one of the best seasons we’ve seen as a member of the Thunder. Williams has now surpassed that.
Granted, it took Williams nearly three seasons to pass George’s two, but the situations were completely different. Williams stats include his rookie season with the Thunder, and the amount of points he has scored in his first three seasons in the NBA is certainly impressive.
Williams has expressed his desire to stay in Oklahoma City long term, so he’ll have a chance to move up near the top on this list. The early accolades in his career continue to impress, though.
