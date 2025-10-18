Jaylin Williams Caps Off Preseason With Solid Outing in Thunder Win Over Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off its preseason Friday night, with a 16-point fourth quarter comeback win, 94-91, over the Denver Nuggets in Paycom Center. Ousmane Dieng stole the show, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, nailing a buzzer-beating three-point jumpshot to win the game.
Due to the return of Chet Holmgren, making his 2025 preseason debut, and Isaiah Hartenstein as the Thunder's two starting bigs and Jaylin Williams making his first preseason appearance since the third game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Thunder rolled out their full big rotation. Williams shined in his 20 minutes off the bench.
The forward out of the University of Arkansas scored eight points, dished out two assists and grabbed seven rebounds, along with one block in the game against the Nuggets. He shot three-of-six from the field and made two of his four three-point attempts.
Williams has improved as a player in all three seasons he's played in the NBA so far; he is looking to make yet another leap following winning the NBA Finals and an offseason extension. So far, the big man is looking even more confident when he is on the floor, setting himself up to be one of the best backup centers in the Association this season.
Williams signed a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason, with him and Ajay Mitchell as the first two of a long line of Thunder contract extensions following the franchise's first NBA title in Oklahoma City.
Through his four preseason appearances, Williams proved himself as a real pick-and-pop and catch-and-shoot three-point threat. He shot 42.3% from three on 6.5 attempts per game en route to averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.
Last season, Williams tallied 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 blocks a night, shooting 39.9% from three-point land on 3.3 attempts per game. Williams totaled three triple-doubles last season, as well.
Williams has become a fan favorite throughout his career for his constant hustle and contagious smile, both of which have not gone away after the offseason. They improved.
The former Razorback has not shied away from taking blows to the body while taking charges this preseason, picking up a few bumps and bruises through his four games. The forward has been among the top-10 in drawn charges all three seasons of his career, leading the league as a rookie, and that does not look to change this season.
Whether it be through knocking down threes, drawing charges, or diving on the floor, Williams is set up for another solid season in 2025-26.