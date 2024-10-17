Jaylin Williams Lands Unexpected Shot to Claim Rotation Spot For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City won the offseason by adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to an already elite rotation. The Thunder cruised towards the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and added two of the best role players in the NBA without giving up much. On Thursday, though, the team announced that Hartenstein won’t be able to debut immediately.
The prized center on a big contract will miss at least five-to-six weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his left hand. While it’s certainly a big bummer to start the season, it’s not even close to the end of the world. Oklahoma City won 57 games with the current roster minus Hartenstein a season ago — Hartenstein was just the cherry on top.
Because of the injury, backup big man Jaylin Williams will have an unexpected shot to prove he’s a member of the rotation night in and night out. Oklahoma City knows Williams can play, but his role might’ve fallen off a bit with the addition of Hartenstein. Now, he’s right back in the mix.
Williams was the team’s primary backup center a season ago, where he averaged 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13 minutes a game. He shot an impressive 36.8% from 3-point range and displayed solid big man passing skills with 1.6 assists.
He mentioned in his preseason press conference that shooting was a main focus this offseason, as well as getting in the best shape possible. Now, we’ll see if it pays off.
“I think if you are able to get better and you are able to do those things, I feel like that's always an upside for your team,” Williams said about the Thunder having so much versatility. “With our coaches, you never know what we're going to throw at another team, and I'm sure that's a question you should ask him. I'm excited for this season.”
Williams is currently recovering from a hamstring injury but is supposed to be reevaluated in the coming days. He has had time to rest and could certainly be ready by opening night. His high energy and infectious personality has made him a fan favorite in Oklahoma City, and there’s no doubt the Paycom Center will be fired up to watch the Arkansas product take charges on the court once again.
If he has a strong stretch in Hartenstein’s absence, he could get looks at the power forward spot or two big man lineups over the course of the season. He has been a serviceable backup center and can fill in for the Thunder without a problem. Oklahoma City is still in good hands.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.