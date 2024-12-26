Jimmy Butler Trade Could Bring Desirable Implications for OKC Thunder
Just a couple of weeks ago, rumors circulating around Jimmy Butler desiring a new destination from the Miami Heat were quickly shot down. But on Christmas Day, further reports confirmed that the multi-time All-Star "prefers" to be moved by the trade deadline.
Though the Heat have made multiple NBA Finals runs since Butler joined the franchise in 2019, things have started to decline. It currently holds a 14-13 record at the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Butler hasn't exactly performed to the level he has in past years.
The 35-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 55/36/78% shooting splits, his lowest point average in his time in Miami to this point. While not bad numbers by any means, his $49 million salary plus a $51 million player option next year don't make sense for it to continue paying as it's fallen off as a true championship contender.
An end of an era for the Heat, also provides some implications for the rest of the NBA landscape — inlcuding the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the 2025 Draft, Oklahoma City owns Miami's lottery protected pick. If it doesn't convey then, it will in 2026 as an unprotected pick.
With the mountain of draft picks at the Thunder's disposal for the next several years, the Heat's is one of the most desirable for teams across the league if Butler were to jump ship. Of course, it has pieces in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro that can keep it in a good direction, but it's hard to imagine it remaining as a playoff team for the next couple of seasons.
It's possible that enough time is left for Miami to still be a playoff team by April, which would mean the pick would convey likely between 15-20. That's still a valuable pick considering how strong the draft class is in 2025, so Oklahoma City could opt to either keep it or trade it away as part of a bigger deal.
If the pick does turn to unprotected in 2026, the possibilites are endless. The Heat could stick as a solid team, but there's a world where it finishes in the top 10 of the lottery — adding even more talent to an already stacked Thunder roster.
The benefits of all the picks Oklahoma City has accumulated over the years are still being reaped.
