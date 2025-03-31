Josh Giddey Reflects on Return to OKC, Matchup With Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the Chicago Bulls on Monday inside the Paycom Center to continue a long home stand that now features a homecoming for Josh Giddey.
The former No. 6 overall pick is now in new threads and at Bulls shootaround on Monday morning, the young guard reflected on his time in Bricktown and what it means to be back.
"It feels great. Obviously, I have not been back here since the trade happened. It is a place I love, fans, teammates, the organization so I had this game circled on my calendar all year," Giddey said. "I am trying my best to put those emotions to the side, because we still have a game to win. This is obviously the best team in the league right now...It is a great opportunity to test ourselves."
Switching teams did not end friendships that Giddey has made with teammates and organizational members that are rooted in three seasons in Bricktown.
"This is where it all started. The relationships I built with the players, the strength staff, the coaches, the front office is something I will hold for the rest of my life. I am still very close to a lot of guys..I talk to a lot of them pretty often," Giddey explained. "It is a bit weird coming back here as an opposing team, obviously just walking to the visiting locker room before shoot around. It is a strange feeling, but this is somewhere I am very happy to be. I loved it here, loved my time here, very grateful for everything these guys did for me."
Despite being in the other locker room now, Giddey still appreciates and beams over the success the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to find.
“I don’t ever sit here watching these guys hoping they lose or hoping they’re not the best team in the league. I’m genuinely happy for them...I have built real relationships with a lot of the guys here, so the success that they are having, I love to see it..I’m very grateful to be a part of building something here,” Josh Giddey said. "They are still the best team in the league now...They are very very well ran, top to bottom class organization, couldn't speak more highly of them."
It is not just the Thunder who gained success from this one-for-one swap last summer, Giddey is playing his best basketball with the Bulls and enters this game on a hot streak as his post All-Star Break numbers are gaudy.