Josh Giddey Tabs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander As NBA MVP
The Oklahoma City Thunder are putting the finishing touches on a historic season with just eight games left to play this season. After Monday ngiht's tilt with the Chicago Bulls that number will dwindled to seven.
Already, the OKC Thunder have eclipsed the franchise best mark for wins in a single-season sitting at 62-12, good enough to already have the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference clinched and in the Driver's season for the best record in the league.
In the midst of this campaign, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put up historic numbers that have him pegged as the leader in the clubhouse for the NBA MVP award, in search of his first honor. It is a two man race between the Thunder superstar and Nikola Jokic who has already bagged a trio of MVP awards.
Players have been asked who they would pick as league MVP and many have pointed to Gilgeous-Alexander. Most recently Tyrese Haliburton and now former teammate Josh Giddey.
“You see it. Behind the scenes, he is an incredibly hard worker, the guy leaves in the gym. The most humble, I haven’t been around a lot of MVPs or anything in the league, but from what I’ve gathered, he’s one of the most humble superstars in the league," Giddey said. "he’s a guy people want to follow.”
Giddey gave insight as to what Gilgeous-Alexander is like as a teammate when dishing on his MVP case, but the 22-year-old guard has still followed the Thunder this season due to his close relationships on the team and witnessed the historic run that the Thunder guard has been on.
"I think he is [the NBA MVP] watching from a far, I watch a lot of Thunder games still as i am still close with guys," Giddey explained. "I have seen it first hand what he can do, how he can lead a team. I think the World is starting to see it, but yeah, I think he is the MVP."
The NBA MVP race should have a unique winner this go around but Jokic still looms as a threat as the regular season continues to slip away like sand through an hour glass.