Josh Giddey Wasn’t ‘Eager’ To Come off the Bench for OKC Thunder Leading To Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a major tweak to their 57 win roster last week shipping offJosh Giddey to Chicago in favor of defensive ace Alex Caruso.
This move makes the Thunder better adding a two-time all-defensive team member who shoots 40 percent from beyond the arc for a misfitting prospect with massive upside. As Oklahoma City revealed last week, Giddey inquired about the trade after rejecting the bench role the Thunder organization had carved out for him next season.
On Tuesday, Giddey met with the media in Chicago during his introductory press conference as a member of the Bulls where he explained the decision to explore a trade.
“I just said ‘At this point in my career, I’m 21 years old, it wasn’t something that I was overly eager to do.’ He completely understood. Throughout the whole process, we were open and honest with each other,” Giddey said, “.We worked together through the whole process and he got me to a great spot.”
The 21-year-old guard mentioned he and the Bulls have not discussed his role under Billy Donovan but the point guard is excited to be in the Windy City. Though, the role he envisions for himself is clear.
“I want to be the pass-first point guard that I am,” Giddey said. “And help teammates generate easy looks and get good right from the get-go.”
However, despite the two-sides working together on a trade spurred on by Giddey's discontent for a bench role, there is no ill-will between the two parties. Sam Presti waxed poetically last week about his former No. 6 overall pick and his All-Star upside. On Tuesday, Giddey praised the organization.
"From top to bottom, a class organization. I couldn't speak more proudly of them," Giddey said at his introductory press conference in Chicago.
