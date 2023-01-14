Josh Giddey’s Elevated Play has OKC Thunder in Winning Position

Oklahoma City is just a half-game back from the play-in game due to the elevated play of Josh Giddey and the young Thunder.

Over the last few months, the Oklahoma City Thunder have known what they’re getting from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

An influx of scoring, playmaking and scrappy defense, Gilgeous-Alexander has been sure to match or exceed whatever the opposition’s star player is doing. One of the bigger questions marks, was who would step up behind the fifth-year soon-to-be All-Star.

Second-year guard Josh Giddey was already likely Oklahoma City’s second-best player. But his game didn’t naturally take any pressure off of OKC’s top scorer.

Over the last month or so, that’s changed.

Since Dec. 1, Giddey has averaged 17.1 points on 50 percent shooting overall. Most importantly, he’s shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc on 3.4 attempts per game. Per usual, he’s stuffing the stat sheet outside of scoring as well, grabbing 8.5 boards and dishing out 5.8 assists per game in that span.

And Giddey’s play has passed the eye test, as well. The 20-year-old hasn’t shied away from contact in his recent stretch, and it’s allowed him to be much more efficient from all over the court.

He’s gotten to the rim with ease, converted his floaters at a higher clip and knocked down 3-pointers at a much, much more efficient rate.

And Giddey’s improved play has had a visible effect on OKC. They’ve won 9 of their last 14 games, and have the second-highest net rating amongst the entire NBA in 2023.

Now just a half-game back from the coveted play-in game, Giddey and Oklahoma City have a legitimate shot at seeing the NBA Playoffs this season if they can continue their hot-streak.

