Kenrich Williams Providing a Steady Hand for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s front court rotation was in a world of hurt to start the season. Even when Chet Holmgren was healthy, he was the Thunder’s only available option in the front court. Once he went down, the team had to transition to solely small ball lineups.
Things are now starting to fall into place. Of course, Holmgren is sidelined for an extended period of time, but the Thunder’s front court has added some juice. Isaiah Hartenstein is back in the lineup and playing some of the best basketball of his career. But an underrated development in Oklahoma City’s front court is just how well Kenrich Williams has been playing as of late.
The Thunder’s veteran forward has been with the team since the start of the rebuild and has seen his role fluctuate often. From being a starter, to a key bench piece, and simply a locker room leader, Williams has done everything Oklahoma City has asked of him. Now, he’s in a position where the Thunder needs him to offer quality minutes on a nightly basis — and he’s excelling.
Williams has served as the Thunder’s small ball center this season and has been able to give Hartenstein minutes of rest on the bench. Oklahoma City has needed every minute they’ve gotten out of Williams. Even if he’s a bit undersized, he brings toughness and fundamentals to the rotation and has been the best reserve front court option the team has.
In seven games this season, Williams is averaging 5.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 54.2% from the floor. He’s also a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line which is an area he has struggled throughout his career. Williams is playing just over 12 minutes per game, and his production is exactly what Oklahoma City needs. Giving Hartenstein any minutes on the bench is a massive win for the Thunder, and Williams has done a rock solid job.
His best performance of the season came against the Kings on Tuesday night. He chipped in 10 points on perfect shooting all around, five rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers. Oklahoma City was a plus-8 when he was on the floor.
Oklahoma City doesn’t need Williams to be a superhero playing heavy minutes. They just need him to be a serviceable front court reserve — and that’s exactly what he’s doing. His return to the lineup has already helped the Thunder and will continue to until Holmgren is healthy again.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.