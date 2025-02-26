Kevin Durant Says He ‘Appreciates Watching’ OKC Thunder’s Superstar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the midst of a magical season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. At this point, it’s teetering on the best individual season in team history — and of course, the best record in franchise history, too. SGA’s meteoric rise has continued, and he has the chance to add some hardware at the end of the season too.
The Thunder’s superstar is the heavy favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award and has Oklahoma City eyeing a deep playoff run. He’s on track for his third straight All-NBA First Team selection.
Gilgeous-Alexander clearly has a large following of fans, coupled with heavy media attention this season. But players are continuing to take notice of his talent, too. Many have spoken on how SGA is impossible to guard, and former Thunder MVP Kevin Durant is the latest to add a compliment.
“Man, you know when you just love to see the ball go through the rim, he’s one of those dudes that is always going to put the ball through the rim,” Durant said. “Watching him just knowing that he’s going to be efficient it, it’s just a fun watch. He’s putting on a masterclass out there, he’s like working out.
“He’ll hit you with so many different moves that you know he put time into. He plays like he cares about his stance and his place in the game, you can see that when he plays. I appreciate watching him.”
The Thunder came up short against Minnesota on Monday night, but Gilgeous-Alexander is fresh off one of his best back-to-backs of the season. Over the two-game duel against the Timberwolves, SGA averaged 38.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. He shot well over 50% from the floor in both games, and knocked down six total triples.
On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 52.3% from the floor. He’s also shooting 36.4% from 3-point range on a career-high 5.7 triples attempted. His two-way impact is what has separated him from other MVP candidates, though, as SGA has developed into one of the best defensive players in the NBA. Considering what he is doing consistently, on a nightly-basis, it’s no wonder he’s drawing praise from NBA greats.
