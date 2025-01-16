Kevin Durant 'Understood' Pushback Toward Leaving OKC Thunder
It might be approaching nine full years since Phoenix Suns forward left the Oklahoma City Thunder, but such a controversial decision has allowed it to remain relevant even today.
After falling to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors team in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Durant left Oklahoma City and co-star Russell Westbrook for that very team. Forming a dominant group with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they went on to win multiple championships.
While the Thunder strung together some strong years with Westbrook and now have a comfortable lead in the West this season, it hasn't reached the heights it did with Durant as of yet. Even though both sides are on widely different paths, that decision will never escape the conversation surrounding his career.
On the Out The Mud Podcast with former NBA talent Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, Durant shed some new light on his feelings towards Oklahoma City and the disdain he received once he left.
"They loved having me around in OKC, so me just leaving just like that when we were close to getting to the finals, I understood why people was pissed off," Durant said on the Out The Mud Podcast. "But, I couldn't make a decision based off what other people wanted me to do ... I wanted a new experience."
Citing seeking a different play style that could unlock his game to new heights and living in a new city, Durant felt embarking on a new path was the best decision he could make for himself at the time. He may have understood the pushback he was about to receive from Thunder fans — as well as the NBA world — but that wasn't enough to convince him to stay.
The heated crowds and "cupcake" jokes have since worn off, but each time Durant revisits Oklahoma City the past is always brought into the light again. It's hard to think any side regrets what position they are in now, and whether or not the forward could've brought it a championship if he stayed will forever remain a hypothetical.
Durant will never be fully embraced by the Thunder again, but that's the understanding he has to carry with the weight of his departure.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.