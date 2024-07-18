Keyontae Johnson fills it up in Summer League Start
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced before the start of their contest against the Phoenix Suns that Adam Flagler, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell will be sidelined for the rest of Summer League. After the trio played in five games throughout the summer, the team shifted to focus on the rest of their squad. Flagler, Jones and Mitchell all impressed in their time on the floor but had little left to prove at this stage.
That left the Thunder with Keyontae Johnson and Buddy Boeheim as the lone players with NBA experience on the active roster as Ousmane Dieng was shut down before the team landed in Vegas. Oklahoma City has dropped to a 2-4 record after another loss in Sin City this time at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.
After a slow start, the Thunder got rolling to secure a back-and-forth contest with the Suns after being boat-raced by the Raptors and Heat in their first two games of the NBA 2l25 Summer League. Unlike those two slow starts, this one did not doom them, the Thunder played the Suns down to the wire only to fall 100-99.
It was a late-game foul by Johnson with 0.3 seconds remaining on the clock that swung this game and sent David Roddy to the charity stripe to earn Phoenix a win.
However, do not let that be the lasting image of an otherwise quality outing for the free agent forward. The former two-way Oklahoma City Thunder forward filled in 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his Vegas showcase - still in search of his next NBA chance.
