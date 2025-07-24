Looking Back at Alex Caruso’s Impact on OKC Thunder on His Declared Day
When Oklahoma City won its first ever NBA championship a month ago, it felt like the city was on fire. The fans, the parade, and the players continued to put this Thunder team on the map. The city’s leadership responded, too, going all in on Oklahoma City’s championship vibes. Mayor David Holt went as far as to give each player from the championship team a day in honor of their efforts. It’s only fitting that on July 24th, Alex Caruso day, Caruso’s impact on the Thunder is further examined.
Heading into last offseason, it was clear that Oklahoma City needed another big man. After an unbelievable season that ended in abrupt fashion, that was the Thunder’s only real hole. But in addition to adding a fantastic fit at center, the Thunder also made the most underrated move of the summer in trading for Alex Caruso. It wasn’t necessarily a need for the Thunder, but proved to be the most important move made.
Caruso was the perfect fit in Oklahoma City. He would’ve been a great fit on any contender, but the Thunder’s style — both offensively and defensively — was exactly what both parties needed. He started off slow, but the finish is what mattered.
After the All-Star break, Caruso’s role increased heavily. It was clear that the Thunder wanted to limit the tread on his tired until the timing was right, and that move proved to be genius. Caruso was critical in small-ball lineups and began to heat up from 3-point range. He was also the leader that the Thunder needed — someone who gave the team confidence and a championship mindset.
He averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. He was a menace on both ends of the floor. The most important piece to the puzzle, though, was the fact that Caruso shot 41.1% from 3-point range, which completely changed the Thunder’s dynamic as a team.
Caruso wasn’t considered a need last summer. As the season wore on, though, and re-examining the addition in hindsight, he ended up being one of the most important players on the Thunder’s roster. It was another great find from Sam Presti, and one that altered the Thunder’s history.