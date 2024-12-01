Lu Dort Breaks Out of Shooting Skid for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City won a massive road game in Los Angeles, knocking off the Lakers 101-93 in a cup game. It ended up being a defensive battle where every single point mattered down the stretch. The Thunder forced the Lakers into 17 turnovers and grinded to a victory.
The Thunder’s offense was once again led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams — who combined for 55 points. Isaiah Hartenstein was stellar once again, proving to be a walking double-double and an underrated defender. One of the most important aspects of Friday night’s game, though, was Lu Dort rediscovering his jump-shot. If Oklahoma City is going to make a deep run this season, Dort’s offensive game can’t be a hold up.
Dort played just 24 minutes — likely because he had five fouls — but he made those minutes count. He added 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Throughout his career, he has had many slumps and hot shooting stretches. He usually always gets back on track at some point. Starting the season, though, Dort’s hot shooting carried over from last season and he looked like a consistent shooter. His numbers took a hit because of the small slump, but Friday night was good for his confidence.
On the season, Dort is now averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds on 41% from 3-point range. His 42.2% field goal will never skyrocket because of his struggles to finish around the rim, but Oklahoma City needs his outside shot to fall when he’s on the court.
Dort has always been one to rise up to the challenge of a big game and star for the Thunder. Friday night was no different. For the Thunder, they are hoping this inspires another hot shooting stretch for Dort from the outside.
