Seven OKC Thunder Players Out, One Questionable vs. Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, hoping to continue working back from a slump.

After a 24-1 start on the season, OKC has since suffered six losses, one of which came in blowout fashion to Charlotte days ago. The Thunder were able to get back in the win column with an overtime win against Utah, though it's left their roster barebones for the contest against Memphis.

Unluckily, the Grizzlies have been one of a few teams dealing with more injuries than OKC this season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Grizzlies:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Questionable: Low back soreness

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Right ankle sprain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Chet Holmgren — Out: Bilateral shins soreness

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Cason Wallace — Out: Left great toe soreness

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Brandon Clarke — Out: Right calf strain

Cedric Coward — Out: Left ankle sprain

Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle stress reaction

Ty Jerome — Out: Right calf strain

John Konchar — Doubtful: Left thumb UCL recovery

Ja Morant — Out: Right calf contusion

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Left great toe surgery

Vince Williams Jr. — Questionable: Left patellar tendinitis

The Thunder see their lengthiest injury report of the season with multiple starters, including the team’s reigning MVP, set to miss tonight’s game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to turn his ankle somewhat on the game-tying shot in regular versus the Jazz, though he persevered through overtime, scoring a much-needed nine points.

SGA is now scheduled to miss his second game on the season.

The Thunder will also be without its second-leading scorer in Chet Holmgren, who is listed with bilateral shins soreness. Additionally, OKC will be missing Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, who have missed several games in a row with respective injuries.

Cason Wallace is also listed out due to toe soreness, and veteran Alex Caruso is the only player currently questionable to play on OKC’s side.

The Grizzlies have dealt with potentially even worse injury luck than OKC, missing a myriad of contributors all season long.

They’ll be without star guar Ja Morant, as well as Cedric Coward, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., and more.

The Thunder and Grizzlies tip off at 7 p.m. CT from FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.