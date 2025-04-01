Lu Dort Finding Important Consistency for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s domination has been a total team effort this season. Obviously, the operation is led by the team’s MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but every player in the rotation plays such an important role.
The Thunder is teetering on the verge of the best point differential and net rating of all time. This team’s defense has been historic, and the post All-Star break offense has been electrifying. With the postseason looming, there’s no real notable holes.
Internal development has still been a huge part of the Thunder’s success, even with outside additions contributing so much. And that internal development has started with the Thunder’s defensive stopper Lu Dort. Although, he’s much more than a defensive stopper now — he’s a long-range sniper.
Dort has hovered around 40% from 3-points range all season long, but that number has fluctuated with hot and cold stretches. Now, Dort is producing every single game with consistency — it’s hard to describe him as a streaky shooter anymore. On the season, he’s averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds paired with elite defense. The story of the season, though, lies in his outside shooting. Dort is attempting 5.7 3-pointers per game and converting at an unbelievable 41.0%.
Over the last 10 games, the consistency has really kicked in. Dort is averaging 12.0 points on 48.9% from the floor, 47.8% from 3-points range, and a true shooting percentage of 66%. It’s no coincidence that Oklahoma City is 10-0 over this stretch.
Dort is a game changer for the Thunder, one of the few players on the roster that can completely change a game with his shooting. When he’s knocking down triples efficiently, Oklahoma City is virtually impossible to guard.
His evolution has been huge for the Thunder — teams can’t leave him open, and Oklahoma City always benefits from having him on the floor. If he can carry this consistency into the postseason, the Thunder will have a good shot to make a deep run.
