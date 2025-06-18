Lu Dort’s Outside Shot Has Changed the Finals for OKC Thunder
For a while, it looked like Oklahoma City’s issues from a season ago might creep back up on this team in the postseason again. Zone defenses, role players falling short, and everyone on the roster missing routine, open 3-point attempts. When you have an offense as good as the Thunder’s you come to expect the regular season output in any setting. That’s why last season’s series against the Mavericks was shocking — not necessarily the loss itself, but the way they lost.
It’s clear now, though, that this Thunder team is different from a season ago. It’s obvious that the entire squad has matured on and off the floor, and the offseason additions have added unbelievable firepower. After a few rough games, and even stretches lasting the series, the Thunder’s role players are punching back in a big way and answering the call. The latest to do so is Oklahoma City’s defensive stopper Lu Dort.
Dort began the playoffs ice cold from the outside, which was a bit of a surprise considering the type of shooter he has turned into. Dort followed up a 39.4% mark from downtown in 2023-24 with a career-high 41.2% from 3-point range this season. Finally though, Dort has come alive.
Through five NBA Finals games, Dort has broken out of his slump with a historic stretch. He’s currently shooting 58.3% from 3-point range, which would rank No. 4 all-time from an individual in the Finals. He has taken 25 total attempts, just under 5.0 per game. His improvement from the outside continues to be one of the biggest development stories in the NBA, and the fact that he is changing the game offensively for this Thunder team is extremely impressive.
Over the years, Dort has developed a healthy confidence. Early on, he was certainly confident, but sometimes it led to some bad shots out of his wheelhouse. Now, he’s confident in what he’s good at. He has his own rhyme and rhythm and has figured out how to make it all work. You won’t find him hesitating on a catch-and-shoot look, and the close out doesn’t really matter, because once he has started his shooting motion, there’s no use in even attempting to block his shot.
His 3-point shooting has given the Thunder a leg up in the franchise's biggest series in history, and it's a testament to his hard work and dedication.
