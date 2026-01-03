OKC Thunder Collect Two Player of Month Honors For December

At 29-5, the Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling atop the NBA. This fresh off a 68 win season that saw the Thunder bring home their first NBA Championship in team history.

Amid this success, the OKC Thunder continued to compile accolades on Friday afternoon. The NBA announced their Player, Coach, Rookie and Defensive Player of the month for December 2025. The Thunder brought home the Western Conference Player of the Month honor via superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Chet Holmgren took home the Defensive Player of the Month honor for the Western Conference.

"During the month of December, Holmgren helped the Thunder to a 9-4 record while averaging 18.3 points on 59.6% shooting, including 46.2% from three-point range, to go along with 7.9 rebounds and 2.00 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game. His 18 blocks at the rim led the NBA during December and his 24 total blocks ranked second in the Western Conference. The Thunder currently ranks first in the NBA in defensive rating (104.5), first in turnovers forced per game (18.1), and first in points off turnovers per game (24.7)," Thunder Communications said of Holmgren's honor.

This goes down as the first Defensive Player of the Month award for Holmgren in his career. Oklahoma City becomes the first team in the NBA to have consecutive Defensive Player of the Month award winners. Defensive ace Cason Wallace brought home the award in November.

"During the month of December, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 9-4 record while averaging 31.4 points on 59.4% shooting, including 43.6% from three-point range, to go along with 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.67 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 30-plus points while committing fewer than 2.0 turnovers. He currently holds a 105-game streak of scoring at least 20 points, the second-longest streak in NBA history. The three-time First Team All-NBA recipient is on pace be the third player in NBA history to eclipse at least 30 points on 50% or better shooting for four consecutive seasons (Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain)," Thunder communication detailed.

This is the fifth time the Oklahoma City Thunder Superstar been able to win the Western Conference Player of the Month honor.

Gilgeous-Alexander projects to win his second straight NBA MVP award by seasons end while Holmgren is among the favorites to earn the Defensive Player of the Year honor. The Thunder are hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.