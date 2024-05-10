Mark Daigneault Weighs In On Josh Giddey's Slow Start To Mavericks Series
As the Dallas Mavericks kept the Oklahoma City Thunder at arms length on Thursday en route to a Game 2 win to even the series, a constant thread was the runs the Mavericks were able to go on with Josh Giddey on the floor.
The third-year guard who has turned in an up-and-down junior campaign was a -20 in just ten minutes of actions on Thursday - with many defensive lapses and cramping the Thunder's offensive spacing on the other end.
This is not uncharted territory for Giddey. Not only did he get off to an extremely slow start this season, but look no further than last week's Pelicans series where the former NBL star did not get heated up until Games 3 and 4 inside the Smoothie King Center - an arena he consistently lights up.
However, the slow start against Dallas feels more legitimate. The Mavericks have presented a tough matchup for Giddey all season long including in their third meeting where the 21-year-old turned in a good first half that still wasn't enough for Jason Kidd to not ignore him after intermission and force the Thunder to deem him unplyable.
Sometimes, Players just have tough matchups and it doesn't have to be a referendum on said players career, future or even season. Giddey's lack of shooting, no room for more on-ball opportunities as you prioritize Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and struggling defense, makes it tough to see a pathway for him to stay on the floor against the Mavericks specifically.
Especially when you factor in the options at Mark Daigneault's disposal to deploy in place of Giddey with better shooting upside and defensive prowess. Though, two games is not enough of a sample size to outright make that call.
While Giddey's leash will continue to be short - as it has been since he landed in Bricktown being sat during critical moments of last year when he struggled on a less talented roster with fewer stakes attached - it is not time to fully abandon him.
“I think it’s important with every player — good, bad, whatever — zoom out and see the big picture and the big picture is he’s been a very productive player for a long time. He’s 21 years old. He’s gonna be a very productive player for a long time moving forward," Daigneault said at Friday's media availability.
The Thunder bench boss continued when asked what he sees from the young guard as Oklahoma City enters a massive Game 3 on the road.
"In terms of what I've seen, I've seen three years of Josh Giddey and he's a very good player and a very important player to our team. In Game 4 in New Orleans, I don't know that we close that series if he's not hitting shots in the fourth quarter," Daigneault added.
While things can still swing back to Giddey, Oklahoma City will have to be quick to adjust if things don't take a turn for the better.
The shots rimming in or out for Giddey from beyond the arc will always be a variable, though he has to do a better job of playing engaged and active defense regardless of the offensive results - As he did in the first five playoff games.
