Minnesota Ownership Group Modeling Oklahoma City's Blueprint
The Oklahoma City Thunder is the team for the rest of the NBA to look up to. Not only in terms of it coming off an NBA championship, but the vastly young and talented core that it has developed over the last few years into a potential dynasty.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of those teams taking notice. During the 2025 Summer League in Las Vegas, co-owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore jumped on the Hoop Collective podcast. As a fellow small-market franchise, Oklahoma City makes for a nice example for Minnesota's new ownership group to model itself after.
"We want to be very, very disciplined and patient, but with a sense of urgency. We paid the second-highest tax last year. This year we're going to be in the tax again. When we played against Oklahoma City, we had a play-in game three years ago. Shai and all those guys were still young, and we beat them at home," Rodriguez said. "If Sam Presti turned around and was like, 'You know what? Let's break it up. Let's change directions.' They wouldn't have been world champs this year. Then, when they got close, they brought in Caruso and a few others ... we look at that as a good model for us. And hey, it pays to be patient."
Rodriguez and Lore are defying the usual protocol for new owners, opting to keep things heading in the same direction rather than panicking and trying something new. They have a genuine superstar at the helm with Anthony Edwards, along with a supporting cast that can mold a legitimate championship contender.
The Timberwolves have made the last two Western Conference Finals, but fell short in both of them. The Thunder took care of business in five games before winning the NBA Finals over the Indiana Pacers in seven. While they haven't gotten the job done yet, they're on a better path than most other franchises.
Minnesota can't fully replicate what Oklahoma City has built, but nevertheless, modeling the groundwork could help them put the right tools together. There aren't too many front offices at the level of what the Thunder has.