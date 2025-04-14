Most Important Role Players for the OKC Thunder in the NBA Playoffs
The NBA regular season has come to an end, and the postseason is set to kick off on Tuesday evening.
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference after winning a league-best 68 games during the 2024-25 campaign. OKC had one of the best regular season performances in NBA history, and heads into the postseason with the potential to make a deep run.
The Thunder have enough high-end talent to make an NBA Finals push this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely win MVP, and Jalen Williams earned his first All-Star berth after an impressive two-way campaign.
For the Thunder to replicate their regular season success, though, the team is going to need strong outings from the rest of its roster.
Here are three role players who could make a big impact during Oklahoma City's 2025 playoff run.
Isaiah Joe
The Thunder's sharpshooter, Joe occupies an important role for OKC off the bench.
The 25-year-old has connected on more than 40% of his 3-point attempts in each of his three seasons with the Thunder. This year, Joe shot 41.2% from beyond the arc while taking more than six attempts and averaging 10.2 points per contest.
In the last 10 games, Joe has topped 30 points twice, including a 10-of-14 performance from beyond the arc against Utah. If the Arkansas product can carry this moment into the playoffs and knock down a few timely triples, the Thunder will have the chance to make a deep run.
Aaron Wiggins
Wiggins has been Oklahoma City's sixth man this year, giving the team a solid scoring punch off the bench.
The former Maryland standout has scored at least 30 points three times this season, including a 41-point, 14-rebound outing against Sacramento. When the Thunder have been defeated this season, one of the struggles Mark Daigneault's team has faced is not having enough scoring options off the bench.
For the Thunder to continue their dominance in the playoffs, Wiggins will have to be a consistent scorer off the bench for OKC.
Kenrich Williams
Williams likely won't get time on the floor in every game during the postseason, but depending on the matchup, the veteran forward could be a viable option off the bench.
With good size and a solid perimeter shot, Williams' versatility makes him a candidate to impact games for the Thunder in the playoffs. Last year, the TCU product's physicality was valuable for OKC against Dallas, and Williams could have a similar impact against a team like the Lakers this time around.
