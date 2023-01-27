NBA All-Star Starters Announced on Thursday Evening

Despite being one of the league's top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not revealed as a starter in the 2023 All-Star Game.

In a tightly contested vote, the starters for both the Eastern and Western Conference squads were announced in preparation for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. Even with averages of 30.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting over 51% from the field, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to make the list.

Gilgeous-Alexander will certainly be an All-Star, but was not able to overcome a slew of other talented guards in the Western Conference to crack the starting lineup. In the Eastern Conference, much of the debate came in the frontcourt.

Future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic were nominated as the West's starting backcourt, beating out 2022 second-team All-NBA honoree Ja Morant in addition to Gilgeous-Alexander. Curry has played in 33 games this season for the 24-24 Golden State Warriors, averaging over 29 points, six rebounds and six assists per game.

Curry is having another marvelous season from 3-point range, shooting 42% from beyond the arc on 11.6 attempts per game. Curry's selection gives the 14-year veteran his ninth all-star nomination.

Doncic is putting up an astounding 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, leading Dallas to their current position as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. This marks the Slovenian guard's fourth all-star appearance in five NBA seasons.

Morant is also posting impressive statistics, averaging 27.3 points, eight assists and over five rebounds per game. The Grizzlies guard was an All-Star last season, and will likely return in 2023.

Soon-to-be the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James, former number one overall pick Zion Williamson and reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic round out the starters for the West. From the East, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum were elected to start.

The All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 P.M. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah.

