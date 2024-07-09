NBA Analyst Claims OKC Thunder as 'Winner of the Offseason' After Strong Moves
The Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely made the right moves during the offseason. There's not much of a better route they could have gone as a franchise. In their first offseason since posting a 57-win season and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, they went out and added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
While the Thunder had to depart from Josh Giddey to land Caruso, they departed from no draft picks and held on to an incredible war chest of future assets while having made two key additions -- solidifying themselves as contenders.
Their offseason has been highly regarded by television pundits and writers. Most recently, ESPN's Zach Lowe claimed the Thunder to be the biggest winner of the offseason.
“I think the [Thunder] are indisputably the biggest winner of the offseason," Lowe said. "The Thunder are here now to try to win the whole damn thing.”
A team that was so forward-focused and geared with a long-term approach has made an arrival. They made win-now moves, signaling the championship window is open and the expectation of competing and potentially bringing home hardware is real.
For pundits and analysts to understand that, not only is the Thunder's intention to win now but that it's a very real possibility that it could come as soon as next season proves how big the offseason truly was.
For the Giddey situation, that was addition by subtraction. Now, the 6-foot-9 point guard has All-Star potential, but that can't be realized in Oklahoma City given the organization's current standing with their core of players and play style. He simply didn't fit.
Adding Caruso in his place was perfect on both ends of the floor. A volume, consistent floor spacer that plays All-Defense level defense makes perfect sense in the closing lineup. Hartenstein adds size and keeps the team versatile while hoisting an elite defense.
READ MORE: OKC Thunder Duo, Team Canada See Tough Draw in Group Play for 2024 Olympics
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.