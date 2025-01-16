NBA Betting: Is the Wrong Team Favored in OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?
"Vegas always knows," the old saying goes, but in this case, what do they know? FanDuel still has the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by two points against the Cleveland Cavaliers - despite being without Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Sure, the Vegas line always throws points at the home team, but they are usually quick to adjust. The goal in Vegas is to get equal money on both sides, but how haven't the masses jumped on the Cavs getting points in this matchup as they aim for a season series sweep over the Thunder, causing the line to swing in Cleveland's direction?
It is head scratching and perhaps the point, the good ol' fashion suckers bet. However, this scribe will fall for it hook, line and sinker.
Can the Oklahoma City Thunder win this game? Of course. Oklahoma City is 33-6 with an MVP-caliber player on its side, the deepest collection of role players in the NBA and a squad that you can trust to compete night in and night out, with just two home losses on its resume. Will it take every break going its way? Absolutely.
Short of a 40-plus point outing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, coupled with a 25-plus point night from Jalen Williams, elite defense and an excellent shooting game, how do the Thunder win this game? is there a path to victory? You bet. Is that path lettered with obstacles? Of course.
Cleveland not only has the size advantage to collect every rebound and dominate the paint, letting Mobley and Allen get whatever they want but two top-notch scoring guards and a zone defense that has already discombobulated Oklahoma City down the stretch of the last contest.
In the last meeting, Allen pulled down 11 rebounds and poured in 25 points while Mobley chipped in 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while having to deal with a top-ten center in the league. Now? They are battling a front court collection of Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and possibly Ousmane Dieng. That is not even to mention the 13 assists and six stocks (steals + blocks) the two Cavs bigs combined for.
The advantages are stacking up in favor of the Cleveland, nearly everything is in the direction of the Cavs - expect the Vegas line. This is typically where you throw your hands up and give in to the old Vegas knows adage. However, there is another tagline in the betting world.
"Wrong team favored," and that is what you have in this contest. Throwing a few entertainment purposes only shekels down on Cleveland would still leave wiggle room for a narrow Thunder victory and cash if Cleveland wins by any margin.
The Bet: Cavaliers +2
The Record: 25-13-2
