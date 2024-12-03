NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Must Cover Lofty Spread vs. Jazz to Stay Alive
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz will face off in a fun contest in the Paycom Center. The Thunder are fresh off a four game road trip with a one game pitstop in Oklahoma City before jetting off on the road again.
This game marks the final contest of the NBA Cup pool play stage. The Oklahoma City Thunder must pull off a lopsided win - and get help from around the league - to capture a spot in the knockout stage of the cup.
On top of the OKC Thunder having the talent edge over the lowly Utah Jazz, they should be motivated. Not only to wash the bad taste out of their mouths that was Sunday's affair with the Houston Rockets but to march on in the NBA Cup. Something players and coaches in Bricktown have spoken highly of.
These factors have led to the Thunder being 14-point favorites against the Jazz according to FanDuel and that is a great line. For as bad as Utah has been with a dreadful 4-16 record, only five of those losses have been by 14 or more points all in early November.
The Jazz are a scrappy bunch but the Thunder have to pour it on Utah for the sake of advancing in the Cup. While it would not surprise this scribe if the Jazz hang around and ended the Thunder's cup run on a sour note, you have to bet on the talent.
The Bet: Thunder -14
The Record: 11-8-1
