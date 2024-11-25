NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Rightful Road Favorites Against Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have routinely dug themselves into massive holes to start the season, ultimately still pulling out an 8-9 record on the 2024-25 campaign. However, if the Kings get down big against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the game will not be as forgiving.
Sacramento is getting healthy with Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and possibly Malik Monk back in the fold to join De'Aaron Fox's elite play this season. On the second night of a back to back for Sacramento the Thunder control the rest advantage with four days off from their last game.
Getting Isaiah Hartenstein back in the fold is massive for Oklahoma City, as seen on Wednesday, and will go a long way in limiting Sabonis. There is not one you would rather have defending Fox than Lu Dort or Cason Wallace, and with the level of defense Jalen Williams has played this season you have to feel good about planting him on DeRozan.
The Kings defense has been suspect ranking 15th in defensive rating but having plenty of mismatches in their starting five for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams to attack in this contest.
Ultimately, FanDuel has only made the Thunder a 3.5 point favorite over the Kings and it seems like one of the easiest bets to make on the day.
The Bet: Thunder -3.5
The Record: 8-7-1
