NBA Continues to Prop Up OKC Thunder-Cleveland Cavaliers Matchup
All eyes are on the City of Cleveland tomorrow as two of the best in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers go toe-to-toe on ESPN.
This is the best matchup on the docket tomorrow and the league has already begun pumping up the contest on social media over 24 hours in advance.
This is the first game in NBA history between two teams that are riding a 15 game and 10 game winning streak respectively. That 15 game mark represents the longest in franchise history for the Thunder - Cleveland has compiled 10 straight wins after going on a 15 game streak earlier this season.
This is the first interconference game between two teams with a winning percentage of .850 or higher this late into the year.
This is just the second time in NBA history that multiple teams have won at least 30 of thier first 35 games in the same season - the other example is the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks in the 1971-72 campaign.
The NBA flexed this contest as well as next Thursday's tilt in the Paycom Center to National Television - Wednesday in Cleveland will be shown on ESPN while Thursday in Oklahoma City will be broadcasted on TNT.
Oklahoma City owns a 13-3 record on the road while Cleveland posts an 18-1 record at home this season.
