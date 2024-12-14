NBA Cup Gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Chance to Make MVP Statement
Oklahoma City is on the league’s premier early-season stage, and its superstar could make some noise.
On Saturday night, the Thunder will match up with the Houston Rockets in the semifinal of the NBA Cup in Vegas. The Thunder have the best record of the remaining NBA Cup teams and are the favorite to win the second in-season tournament, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played a significant role in the run.
After finishing runner-up for MVP last season and leading the Thunder to 57 wins, Gilgeous-Alexander entered this season as one of the favorites to win MVP on the clear favorite in the West. While the Thunder’s star has been spectacular this season, he hasn’t quite made it to the top of the MVP discussion.
He sits at second on Basketball Reference’s MVP tracker and third in NBA.com’s latest MVP ladder. Although three-time winner Nikola Jokic has been in the lead for the entire season, Gilgeous-Alexander can make up some ground at the very least. Still, Gilgeous-Alexander is in a good spot, averaging 30.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
The Rockets are one of five teams the Thunder have lost to this season. After losses to the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder have won their next matchup. Doing the same against the Rockets would push the Thunder into the NBA Cup final.
Against the Mavericks on Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander shined with 39 points on 15-of-23 shooting in a game that was clearly more than a regular game, even without factoring in the NBA Cup. While the Rockets didn’t eliminate the Thunder in the playoffs last season, avenging their most recent loss is likely on the minds of the Thunder’s star and the rest of the squad.
With a chance to meet another MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounmpo if both teams win, Gilgeous-Alexander can stake an early claim on the MVP by showing up in big moments. While winning the NBA Cup and an 83rd game might not mean anything by April, a signature MVP-like performance at the season’s first big moment can only help Gilgeous-Alexander’s case.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.