NBA Insider Claims that the OKC Thunder are 'as Good as Anybody Right Now'
After a few rebuilding seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder are once again a topic of conversation in the national media.
Esfandiar Baraheni said he believes OKC is a "shoo-in" to make the NBA Finals on a recent podcast episode, and Andscape senior writer David Dennis Jr. offered the Thunder more praise on ESPN.
"SGA has just shared eight quarters of basketball with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), and he was by far the best player," Dennis Jr. said on ESPN's show NBA Today. "(The Thunder) turned their TV off on that Boston Celtics team. (Boston) only had eight field goals in the second half, and 10 turnovers. That level of defense, that ability to have the best player on the court, are the makings of a championship-level team. Combine that with the athleticism that we saw, I mean, this team looks as good as anybody right now."
Like Baraheni, Dennis Jr.'s compliments come after the Thunder managed to pull of a comeback victory against the Celtics to cap off a franchise record 15-game win streak. Prior to their win against the defending champions, Mark Daigneault's team halted the New York Knicks' nine-game win streak after trailing at halftime a few days before taking down Boston.
The Thunder's matchup with the Celtics has already been deemed by multiple national media members as an "NBA Finals preview" despite Boston not being the No. 1 seed in the East.
Joe Mazzulla's team sits behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers, who boast a league-best 31-4 record on the season. Wednesday night could also be a "finals preview" as the Cavaliers welcome Oklahoma City to Cleveland for a showdown between the top two teams in the NBA.
Even if the Thunder do manage to make the NBA Finals, the team will look different once Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren are integrated back into the lineup.
