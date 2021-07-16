NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Trade for Sixers Star Ben Simmons

Oklahoma City has assembled the assets to trade for plenty of star-level talent. InsideTheThunder.com takes a look at what it will look like for the Thunder to land some of the top available players.

With a loaded war chest of assets, the Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of options for the future.

With 18 first round draft picks in the next 7 drafts, the Thunder will have the flexibility to grab any number of star-level players. The only question is who and for what timeline.

Aligning a star-level player with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be one viable option.

Over the next few weeks, InsideTheThunder.com will be evaluating what it would take to land some of the top available talent in the NBA, and Ben Simmons could be a readily available talent, should OKC opt to take a look there.

Here are SI Thunder’s thoughts on what it will take to trade for Philadelphia's defensive-minded playmaker:

Nick Crain: From what we’re hearing around the league, Simmons isn’t going to be someone you can buy low on. At the end of the day, he’s still a 25-year-old NBA All-Star that had a couple of flaws shine in the postseason. He’s definitely got more strengths than weaknesses, which is why the Sixers have actually passed up on several quality offers. If you’re not offering a star player and potentially picks, Simmons likely isn’t someone you can acquire. Unless Philadelphia is higher than most on Kemba Walker and would take him in a pick package, it’s hard to imagine a world where Simmons ends up in OKC.

Ryan Chapman: Ben Simmons' trade value should be lower than ever, but the Philadelphia 76ers will still demand top shelf value for their fallen star. His massive contract will mean that Kemba Walker will have to get moved along the way, which would be an interesting proposition for Philadelphia. The Thunder shouldn't part ways with any other players they think could have a bright future, however, as fixing Simmons will likely be a multi-year process. Walker plus picks seems to be the most likely package.

Derek Parker: Despite a bad playoff performance, Simmons will still be in high demand and have high value. Good on paper in all but one, very apparent, department, Simmons is a rock-solid contributor in almost every facet of the game. Simmons would elevate the current Oklahoma City roster into the not-bad but not-good scenario, something Sam Presti would obviously need to think about. Kemba Walker will be a must-trade in this scenario to make funds work. It's possible the 76ers value draft assets, but more than likely would want one or two more of OKC's most readily available players.

Oklahoma City's offer: Kemba Walker, Ty Jerome, Pick No. 16, Pick No. 18, Pick No. 34