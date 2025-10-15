NBATV's 'Loud City' Documentary Tells Story of OKC Thunder Title Team
For the first time in franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA Champions. They were crowned in late June, following a Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers. A moment that will be immortalized in Bricktown, a team that will never be forgotten and a feeling that will never be duplicated to see small market OKC hoisting a professional sports championship for the first time in City and State history.
If you hop in the way back machine, when team's typically win a championship, they produce DVDs (look it up kids) a movie about the journey. Though now, much like casset tapes and floppy discs, DVDs have gone the way of the glass bottled milk.
But this story was too good to pass up. It led NBA TV to produce an hour long documentary titled 'Loud City: The OKC Thunder's Championship Season,' narrated by Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Jalen Williams. The Santa Clara product went out and posted a 40 point game in the Finals after collecting an All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive nod in his third season ending with a ring.
This documentary premiered on NBATV Wednesday evening and can now be found on the NBA App which features plenty of interviews from Thunder staff, players and media. The journey documented this team's entire run.
From falling short against Dallas in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. To Their massive offseason additions. Their hot start to the devastating Chet Holmgren injury. This was behind the scense access to the team like never before seen, taking you through the All-Star Break and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earning his first NBA MVP award.
The playoff journey going round by round until the Thunder were crowd did a fantastic job of putting everyone right back into the moment of the tense seven game series against the Denver Nuggets, the thrilling Western Conference Finals win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to the gut wrenching twists and jubilation of winning an NBA Championship.
Williams' story telling and voice overs stole the show, the interviews were properly woven in, the behind the scenes glimpse of what went on during the season was worth the watch and it is a tangible time capsule of what that journey was like putting you back to where you were for each of these benchmark moments throughout the Thunder's title run.
Oklahoma City's time in the spotlight isn't done. The Thunder not only are primed to contend this season but Gilgeous-Alexander is set to star in Netflix's eight part documentary series 'Starting 5' set to be released at 2 AM CT on their platform.