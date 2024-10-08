New OKC Thunder Center Shows Off Versatility in Debut
Another Oklahoma City Thunder basketball season was begotten on Monday night, as the team kicked off its 2024-25 preseason slate with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on the road.
It’s likely the most anticipated season for OKC in a decade, if not ever, as the team has been projected by many experts to win the Western Conference outright after adding talented pieces in the offseason.
One of those is former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who was loved by fans and advanced metrics alike as an interior enforcer. With Oklahoma City, however, Hartenstein gets to portray a whole new game.
In the team’s bout with San Antonio Monday, Hartenstein was able to offer his patented skillset in the form of four points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in just 17 minutes off the bench in the first half. He finished tied for the highest plus-minus on the night with other OKC newbie Alex Caruso at +20.
Despite missing it, the former New-Yorker even attempted a three, a long-dormant part of his game.
In his two-year tenure with the Knicks, Hartenstein attempted just 0.3 3-pointers per game, capitalizing on just 23% of those. Suffice it to say, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau likely didn’t see the value in the shot given the team’s pieces. But with Oklahoma City’s ability to play five-out — and especially its premier front court piece in Chet Holmgren having mobility — the Thunder will benefit from Hartenstein 3-point attempts now and again.
The Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday with a home matchup against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m.
