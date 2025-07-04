Nine Years Later: OKC Thunder Bounce Back From Massive Free Agency Loss
Nine years ago on July 4, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost what seemed to be the future of their franchise. Forward Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors, a decision that led to plenty of success for them.
In that moment, Oklahoma City was in shock. He'd dominated in his time there and became a fan favorite, so his move away surprised many people. Sure, Durant wanted to win an NBA title, which he eventually did, but the transition away hurt many, if not all, Thunder fans.
But now, nine years later, OKC has found plenty of success without him, success that ended with an NBA title. It was a full-circle moment
All of OKC's title efforts were led by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recorded one of the most impressive individual seasons in NBA history. Winning the scoring title, MVP and Finals MVP, while maintaining the leadership traits to lead his Thunder team to a championship.
The team that general manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault coached reached near perfection at moments throughout the season. The roster of role players, most of whom excelled on defense, helped the Thunder break through historic milestones in relation to NBA team history.
At the same time, an argument could be made that both sides got what they ultimately wanted. Durant got his title with the Warriors, and the Thunder did with their star of the future. In some ways, everyone won this so-called exchange.
Looking back at Durant's time with the Thunder is sentimental, as he delivered plenty of memorable moments alongside point guard Russell Westbrook. They will go down as two of the greatest players in OKC Thunder history, despite their tumultuous departures.
With a championship under their belts, in hindsight, the loss of Durant doesn't mean much. Gilgeous-Alexander achieved what Durant and Westbrook couldn't and, despite being legends of the organization, may move up the ranks when it comes to all-time players for the OKC Thunder.
All-in-all, on the nine-year anniversary of Durant's shocking decision to leave, Oklahoma City is still in a just ok spot. They have their first championship and a core of players that could help deliver plenty more, along with players on contract who can back it up.
With Gilgeous-Alexander back for six more years and Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren slated to be extended as well, everything looks good in OKC for the foreseeable future.