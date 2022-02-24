OKC Blue: Blue Acquire Robert Woodard II from Wolves for Melvin Frazier Jr.

Stockpiling young assets have become part of the gig within the Thunder organization.

With the February 24 NBA G League trade deadline rapidly approaching, affiliates and NBA organizations alike are looking to wring out any drop of talent across the trade market. That statement especially holds true across the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, and specifically, OKC Blue GM Nazr Mohammed.

As reported Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Blue have acquired Robert Woodard II and a 2022 G League first-round pick from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for Melvin Frazier Jr. and a 2022 G League second-round pick.

The deal marks Oklahoma City’s first trade of the season.

Grant Gibbs’ crew lost a key cog in this trade as Frazier Jr. proved to be one of the Blue’s most consistent and versatile options throughout the season. Following a flaky bubble season with the Blue, Frazier Jr. returned as one of four Exhibit-10 signees leading into the year. With the second wind – he emerged from the pack as in 31 games, the guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 31 games while shooting 37.5% from three.

With a lengthy 6-foot-6 frame, coupled with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Frazier Jr. has been a top pickpocket in the G League since being selected 35th by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft. Alongside his defensive play, the 25-year-old blossomed significantly this season both shooting off the catch and finishing in transition through his collection of hard gathers and euro steps.

Given the Oklahoma City Thunder recently handed their final two-way deal to Olivier Sarr on Monday, Frazier Jr. has a much greater opportunity with the Iowa Wolves to return to the NBA scene. The Minnesota Timberwolves carry one open roster spot headed back into play.

On the return for the Oklahoma City Blue, forward Robert Woodard II headlines the exchange.

Woodard II, the No. 40 Pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft, provides the Oklahoma City Blue an intriguing forward prospect yet to fetch an opportunity. The Mississippi State product teetered through the NBA and G League ranks while with the Kings, placing a cumulative 25 NBA games to tag along with 18 games in the G League.

The 6-foot-6 forward was claimed by the Iowa Wolves earlier in the week as, after a trio of pickups, the Kings waived him in efforts to make space. Following no bites on the waivers, Woodard II signed a G League contract, being subsequently picked up by the Wolves.

Woodard II had tantalizing production out of college making himself a hot commodity from inside while also rising from shooting 27.3% from deep as a Freshman to going 42.9% from distance as a Sophomore on 2.3 attempts per game. Though the forward has struggled mightily from outside as a pro, shooting a mere 27.1% on threes in the G League, his bulky 235-pound build makes him a force on the glass and as a cutter for Zavier Simpson and Vit Krejci, among others.

In the bubble, Woodard averaged 16.8 points and 11.0 rebounds in 12 games for the Austin Spurs. His second-year stat line saw him average 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in six games for the Stockton Kings.

Despite being an inconsistent shooter, Woodard II hands the Blue a young second-round prospect who checks the boxes around the basket. Additionally, the move nets a win-win for Melvin Frazier Jr. as the guard has been on the cusp of a callup all season but was out of an in-house opportunity with Sarr’s signing.

The exchange of draft picks across both parties sweeten the pot a tad in Oklahoma City’s direction, netting Iowa’s first-round pick for their second-round spot. Typically, undrafted prospects looking to ink G League deals are acquired before the draft via Exhibit-10 contracts. However, there’s still talent ever flowing in the draft pool – and the Blue rank atop the league in panning for gold. Look no further than first-round pick Zavier Simpson and third-round pick Rob Edwards as evidence.

The Blue wield one open roster spot following the contract upgrade of Olivier Sarr.

