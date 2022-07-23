OKC Blue: Recapping Las Vegas Summer League Efforts From Blue Alumni

The NBA Summer League showcases a collection of dedicated, hard-working players fighting for a spot on an NBA roster. For six members of last year’s Blue roster, they made their best case for an NBA gig in Vegas. For some, their efforts resulted in a dream being realized.

Lindy Waters III - Oklahoma City Thunder

After netting a two-way deal for the Thunder for the second-consecutive season, Lindy Waters III kept a low profile in the Las Vegas Summer League, concluding a three-game stint for 4.7 points and 1.0 rebounds.

Waters III was moved to a bench role with the Thunder’s influx of new faces and fringe roster pieces taking center stage in Sin City. The guard played just 36 minutes in the event, leaving his sample size insufficient for any deep dive.

Luckily for the former Cowboy, his sharpshooting ability has him in safe keeping going into training camp, as his two-way deal does profile some comfort for his situation this season.

DJ Wilson - Toronto Raptors

DJ Wilson was the biggest winner of the OKC Blue bunch in Vegas, signing a partially guaranteed two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. While the deal includes a $250,000 guarantee, this contract essentially locks him in for preseason play and a shot at the 15-man roster.

Wilson played a large role in Las Vegas, averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds across a 25.7-minute palate. The big man played all but one game for Toronto, sticking to his interior game for the large sum of his buckets.

Zavier Simpson - Orlando Magic

Zavier Simpson became part of Paolo Banchero’s crew in Las Vegas, sharing some time with the No. 1 pick to open Summer League. However, once the Duke alum was rested, Captain Hook manned the ship.

Playing in all five games, Simpson posted averages of 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists across 22.6 minutes per contest. The guard placed 7th in assists per game and tied for the second-most assists (31) in total.

Simpson struggled to find success on his hook shot for most of his Summer League tour. However, his NBA-level passing ability was on full display for all scouts to see. While his plans beyond Summer League have not been confirmed, his high minute output and diligent play should make him a strong candidate for a training camp roster.

Olivier Sarr - Phoenix Suns

Olivier Sarr has been a hot name in the free-agent pool this Summer, working out for the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the Suns for Summer League.

The sophomore lived up to his Thunder resume, averaging an efficient 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in a 14.2-minute output. Sarr capped his Summer League early with a calf strain, but that didn’t stop him from recording a double-double in 13 minutes of run.

Sarr looked to be the sneaky winner of the Indiana Pacers sending an offer to Deandre Ayton. However, the Suns’ contract match negated a clear void at the five off an Ayton deal.

The 23-year-old should be a marquee training camp target for a variety of teams, making him a potential add-on for a two-way spot or standard spot on a roster.

Robert Woodard II - San Antonio Spurs

Robert Woodard II hardly played for the Oklahoma City Blue, signing a two-way deal with the Spurs almost immediately after joining the Blue.

Woodard II was rather quiet in Las Vegas, averaging 5.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in an 18.8-minute role with the Spurs. The forward played in all five games, which is a good sign. However, his resume wasn’t extremely glowing in Sin City.

Melvin Frazier Jr. - Minnesota Timberwolves

Melvin Frazier Jr. rejoined with the Thunder organization to close last season, playing the team’s final three games on a two-way contract.

Frazier Jr. linked back with the Timberwolves, who traded for him back in February, for Summer League. In three games, the 25-year-old averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Minnesota’s roster was filled with guard pieces, including former Thunder Deonte Burton, meaning his minutes were sparse – clocking 38 in Las Vegas. While his play was not jaw-dropping, he’ll be hoping to stick around for Timberwolves training camp.