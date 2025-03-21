OKC's Heightened 3-Point Percentage Weighs Positively in Point Differential
Since the All-Star break, the Oklahoma City Thunder has counted 13 wins and two losses. As the team appears post-season ready, it's improving on plenty fronts.
One of those fronts has came in the form of long distance shooting, something that was a strong suit to this team a year ago which dwindled down in the early goings of this season.
In the 2023-24 season, the Thunder managed a 38.9% 3-point percentage, with several players improving in the category and marking career-high percentages to do so. Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins just to name a few, made exceptionally large jumps.
Turning to this season in 2024-25, Williams and Wiggins percentages has dropped back down by a relatively large margin, while Dort has maintained a 0.2% increase as he shoots an impressive 39.6% on 5.7 tries a game.
These numbers, of course, extended into the team's numbers as a whole. Early in the season in the month of November, Oklahoma City went from being the best 3-point shooting team in the league the year prior to sitting at No. 19 in the league for that month. Counting all games pre All-Star break, the Thunder sat at 17th in the association shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.
Though, as we know, Oklahoma City still steamrolled the competition to curate a large gap between itself and the rest of the Western Conference despite its 3-point decline.
But looking post All-Star break, the Thunder has had a slight uptick in threes averaged per game at 39.9 compared to 38.7, and has certainly made a significant leap in 3-point efficiency. Shooting 39.9% from long range, Oklahoma City has cultivated a positive 12.1 point differential in this span, and has played a solid role in its 13-2 record.
Leading this into the playoffs will be integral for managing offensive load from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as having the ability to lean on open shooters on top of his offensive firepower is necessary for this team to provide cushion offensively.
