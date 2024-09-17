OKC Thunder 2024 Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Thursday
On Thursday, Sept. 19, single-game tickets for the first half of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024-25 regular season campaign will go on sale.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, single-game tickets for OKC's 2024 matchups through their New Year's Eve contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves will go on sale to the public. KOCO reports that tickets for the team's 2025 slate will go on sale at a later date.
According to the report, there will be a limit to the number of tickets each individual can purchase, and seats in specific sections will be limited.
"Fans can buy up to 10 tickets per game, based on availability," KOCO wrote. "Because of high response, lower level and MidFirst Bank Club Level seats sold directly from the team will be limited, and the majority of available seats will be in Love's Loud City."
OKC's first NBA Preseason game comes on Oct. 7 against the San Antonio Spurs followed by the Thunder's regular season opener against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24. Both games will be on the road.
Oklahoma City's preseason home opener will come on Oct. 9 when the Houston Rockets make the trek to the Modern Frontier. Mark Daigneault's team will play its regular season home opener against Trae Young, No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 27.
Coming off of a 57-win regular season and a first-round playoff victory with an MVP runner-up poised for another big season, the Thunder will be one of the most exciting teams in the NBA in 2024-25.
With the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein over the offseason, OKC is slated for another successful season and will likely see plenty of packed home crowds at the Paycom Center this year.
