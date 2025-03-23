OKC Thunder: A Culmination of Glue Guys
Oklahoma City has fostered a team-oriented environment with its current group. That's the baseline-level phrase to describe it; it's more so a team who has dropped any ego at the door at the expense of becoming a highly successful group in the NBA.
With no egos, no one seeking out numbers to pad on stat lines, no dramatics between players, it's seemingly one of the best and most unproblematic Thunder teams we've ever seen. This team is drama free.
With that mindset, it carries over onto the hardwood.
Each night, everyone looks to optimally fill their specific role against whoever they are matched up against. No questions, rarely ever any attitudes amongst Thunder players, guys just go out onto the floor and happily compete alongside their friends who so happen to be their teammates.
Doing the little things and not desiring to be in the limelight both publicly and in the stat column, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a lot of glue guys on its squad. To be honest, every one on this team could be considered a glue guy in its purest form.
Outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, every one has their specific high-scoring nights and other low-scoring nights. Though, one thing is constant, each player is consistent in producing in their best respective categories when they are called upon.
Most recently, Jaylin Williams has shined in his ability to optimize his role and carry that into highly impactful performances to change the outcomes of games. With two triple-doubles in the span of two weeks, along with his most recent outing of 14 points and five boards, he's making a significant effect in his role on 19 minutes per game this month.
Kenrich Williams, as he's always done, is owning his role as a bench cushion who can post double-digit scoring numbers while adding value in the hustle category. Cason Wallace, a defensive stopper at heart who generates a great number of turnovers which lead to several scores in transition, as well as a solid off-ball player offensively who can squeeze into open gaps.
And Aaron Wiggins, someone who has truly come alive as not only just a wonderful player in transition, but a scorer who can effectively get his own at a high rate, having multiple 30-plus scoring nights this season along with a career-high 41-point night in early February.
Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, the list goes on. It's why this team seemingly has endless depth and is never tired.
This team has the connection and drive to set aside any off-court or on-court egos, and it's led to a 58-12 record with the Thunder clinching the top seed in the West as the second youngest team to do so in NBA history. The first being last year's younger Thunder squad.
