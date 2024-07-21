OKC Thunder Wing Aaron Wiggins Pegged as Most Underrated Player in NBA
With NBA Summer League in the rearview mirror, it is list and superlative season around the NBA with the doldrums of August closing in with the only the Olympics to tide the media over until training camp - the latest from Bleacher Report's Dan Favale was a ranking of the most underrated players in the league.
As you would expect, the Thunder's stacked roster has produced one of the league's most underrated gems with Aaron Wiggins taking the top spot according to Bleacher Report.
"In true Oklahoma City fashion, the they-can't-keep-getting-away-with-this Thunder just signed Wiggins to a five-year, $45 million contract—a deal that will pay out on a descending scale, because of course. You knew the agreement would be team-friendly once OKC declined his club option. That number is low even by those standards," Favale wrote.
The Maryland Product is one of the most underrated players on a bargain deal who should earn more minutes this upcoming season.
"Whether Wiggins will ever have the opportunity to expand his role on the Thunder is debatable. The issue of whether he's earned it, and capable of it, is not," The Blecher Report scribe opined.
This past season, Wiggins averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 stocks per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor, 49 percent from 3-point land and 62 percent at the rim.
