OKC Thunder All-Stars Face Off In Sunday's Semi-Final Matchup
The Oklahoma City Thunder are sending multiple representatives and a coaching staff to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and on Tuesday, the NBA announced the matchups for the NBA All-Star game. The new format features a four team tournament that will feature two semi-final game that lead to the title game.
The OKC Thunder have seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drafted to Team Chuck and swingman Jalen Williams drafted to Team Kenny. These two Thunder teammates will play on All-Star Sunday night on TNT at 7 PM CT in the first game of the night.
The Winner of this matchup will take on the winner of Team Shaq and Team Candace (representing the Rising Stars winner from Friday's tournament) in the championship bout of the 74th edition of the NBA All-Star game.
Oklahoma City bench boss Mark Daigneault will coach one of the teams and an assistant to be named later will coach another. Then, the other two teams will be coached by Cleveland Cavaliers head man Kenny Atkinson and a Cavs assistant.
The Thunder All-Stars will face off with one another in these games that will include a target star instead of a full blown game. Oklahoma City is the only team with multiple All-Stars in the Western Conference as the No. 1 seed out West.
