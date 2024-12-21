OKC Thunder Bench Boss Issues Injury Update on Jaylin Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost Jaylin Williams to a hamstring injury during training camp and have yet to see him debut for his third NBA season. Williams re-aggravated the hamstring in his first attempt to return to the hardwood back in November, with little update on how the second go-around is coming along.
Up until now, head coach Mark Daigneault has referred the media to the NBA Injury Report, which only lists the player's name, alignment and game time status which has read "out" for Williams all year.
During shoot around in Orlando on Thursday, Daigneault gave a little more insight into the injury, citing there can not truly be an update outside of Williams is on a return to play plan, given the nature of the injury.
“You have to let whatever the injury is heal, and then you gotta get ready to play in games. It’s not just being functional in life. You gotta be ready to play an NBA game, and that takes a build up. He’s in that process,” Daigneault said before Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic.
The return of Williams would boost the Thunder's front court rotation which has been in flux all season. Throughout the year, they have dealt with injuries to Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams while awaiting the third year big-man's debut.
Now, Oklahoma City only has Hartenstein and the TCU forward as active front court members with Holmgren sidelined for a large chunk of the regular season due to a hip fracture.
Last season, the Arkansas big man logged 69 games with one start, posting four points, three rebounds, an assist and nearly a stock per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent at the charity stripe on 13 mintues per contest.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.