OKC Thunder Big Man Must Take Advantage of Preseason Opportunities
The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready for another season, but their upcoming preseason matchups could loom large for some players.
Over the next several months, the Thunder will be defending their first title and looking to become the first back-to-back champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors. Of course, to reach that point, the Thunder will need another magical postseason run and a successful 82-game season to go with it.
While ring night is just around the corner, the Thunder will have five preseason matchups, which could go a long way in determining how the roster might look later in the year. Along with potentially settling on someone for the final two-way slot, one of the current two-way players could make a compelling case to be promoted to the standard roster, most notably Branden Carlson.
It’s become somewhat of a tradition for the Thunder to promote one of their players from a two-way contract to a standard deal in recent years, with Ajay Mitchell carrying that torch last season. After some successful stints on 10-day contracts for the Thunder last season, Carlson eventually secured a two-way deal.
After not getting much attention in free agency this summer, Sam Presti and company agreed to a new two-way deal with the big man for this season. While his chances of cracking Mark Daigneault’s rotation with any consistency are low, some solid preseason action could at least give him that chance, especially considering the Thunder’s unexpected situation in the frontcourt.
With incoming rookie Thomas Sorber set to miss the entire season with a torn ACL, Carlson has effectively taken over as the fourth big man. While it would likely take another significant injury for the Thunder to bring Carlson up to the standard roster in the next few weeks, he still might be able to secure his spot in line for the final roster spot in training camp and preseason.
The Thunder won’t necessarily be looking for Carlson to do anything crazy in the preseason, but they would want to see him have a better understanding of Daigneault’s system going into his second year with the team while making an impact defensively at the rim and be an off-ball threat offensively.
Carlson’s ability to knock down threes and space the floor is certainly a point in his favor, and some clear improvement defensively would likely be all Presti needs to see. While the Thunder would have to open a roster spot, potentially Ousmane Dieng’s, at some point next season to get Carlson playoff-eligible, gaining some momentum in a few preseason contests and riding that into the regular season should put him in a great position.