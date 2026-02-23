OKC Thunder Role Players Gaining Valuable Experience with Starters Injured

The Oklahoma City Thunder have looked strong coming out of the All-Star break.

Despite missing reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA wing Jalen Williams and Sixth Man of the Year Candidate Ajay Mitchell, the team is 2-0 to start the final stretch of the regular season. OKC defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Friday before taking down the new-look Cavaliers on Sunday, becoming the first team to beat Cleveland since James Harden joined the team.

In each of the aforementioned contests, Oklahoma City's role players have delivered for Mark Daigneault's team, as the Thunder has showcased the depth of its roster.

While OKC would, of course, like to have its stars healthy throughout the season, the team's recent stretch has given its complimentary players an opportunity to fill bigger roles. Getting in-game experience in a larger role should help prepare the Thunder's bench players for when their number is called during the postseason.

Isaiah Joe has been crucial for Oklahoma City throughout the regular season, averaging 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 44.2% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.

While Joe's season-long stats may not be eye-grabbing, the sharpshooter has scored in double figures seven times in OKC's last eight games, including four performances above 20 points. Joe's perimeter shooting prowess is still his primary skill, but the 26-year-old has continued to showcase his athleticism this year while displaying improved ball handling, playmaking and defense.

Alongside Joe, Cason Wallace has played a key role for the Thunder throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Wallace has earned recognition for his defense this year, but has shown flashes on offense as a result of recent injuries.

After a 27 point outing against Denver that saw Wallace knock down seven triples, the 22-year-old tallied 23 points against Houston and recorded a 20-point, 10-assist outing against Cleveland.

Players like Joe and Wallace getting more live reps should make the duo more prepared to adequately fill their usual role when OKC's star return. Joe fell out of the Thunder's rotation during the 2025 playoffs, while Wallace didn't contribute much on offense throughout Oklahoma City's run.

If the duo's recent stretch is an indication that they may be able to give the Thunder more during the playoffs this season, the team could would be in a solid position heading into the postseason if the group can return to full health.

