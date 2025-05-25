OKC Thunder Buried by Timberwolves' Game 3 Shotmaking, Intensity
The Minnesota Timberwolves had their backs against the wall and played appropriately, while the Oklahoma City Thunder had a two-game Western Conference Finals lead and played like it had already advanced throughout Saturday night's 42-point Game 3 demolition.
Minnesota made 14 more 2-pointers, six more 3-pointers, committed four fewer turnovers and grabbed six more offensive rebounds than Oklahoma City, outplaying the No. 1 seed in every imaginable way. The boisterous Target Center environment fueled the Timberwolves toward a 20-point lead after 12 minutes, and they scored 34 or more in each quarter for a season-high 143 points.
Seven Timberwolves splashed multiple 3-pointers, led by Anthony Edwards' five on eight attempts. He also shot 7-for-9 inside the arc, including two uncontested steal-and-slams during the first half. The home team's exquisite shotmaking torched a previously daunting defensive unit, making any Thunder comeback hopes futile.
"A big part of (the loss) is we were taking the ball out (under) the net for the majority of the game," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "So they get back and get to set their defense. I don't care who you are in the NBA against a good defense — it's hard to score when they're set. In the past two games, it hasn't been that. We've been able to get stops and run and play."
Gilgeous-Alexander, announced as the NBA's 2024-25 MVP on Wednesday, scored a season-low 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting in Game 3. Oklahoma City's starters combined for 15 made field goals, and Minnesota's starters racked up 29. Dillon Jones grabbed more offensive rebounds (2) in 10 minutes than every Thunder starter managed in 115. All in all, an unmitigated recipe for disaster.
The Thunder has gone 3-3 with a -50 point differential in road games during the 2025 playoffs — not ideal for a team two wins from the Finals and six wins from a championship. Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games twice all season, and it must continue that trend to avoid a high-pressure Game 5.
"We got punched in the mouth today," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Next game, we're either going to get back up, or not and we'll lose. We have a decision to make for sure."
Game 4 between the Thunder and Timberwolves starts tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. CST.