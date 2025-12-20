OKC Thunder Announce Traditional Starting Lineup vs. Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action on the second night of a back to back. After having four days off leading into this set –– and two days off after this quick trip to Minnesota –– the Bricktown Ballers will attempt to build on the momentum gathered from their blowout win over the L.A. Clippers in the Paycom Center less than 24 hours ago.

This marks the second meeting this season between the division rivals and Western Conference Finals Foes from a year ago. Back in Novemeber, the Thunder pulled out a home win against the Timberwolves as Minnesota faltered down the stretch.

Now, on National TV yet again, they are in the Target Center with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards back in the lineup. The Thunder see Isaiah Hartenstein return to the fold after missing Thursday's game with injury management letting him be ready for this contest.

The Bricktown Ballers will be without key back up big man in Jaylin Williams as he misses his second straight game with right heel bursitis and top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins is out for this game dealing with adductor soreness.

This is just the second time all season that the Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to deploy their traditional first five. The only other game? Last Saturday in Vegas against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Semi Final bout. This is the same crew that led the Thunder out of the locker room and onto the floor last May against the Timberwolves in the West Finals.

Starting Lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, G

Donte DiVincenzo, G

Jaden McDaniels, F

Julius Randle, F

Rudy Gobert, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to parlay last night's win into a streak by coming away 2-0 from this back-to-back set. Up next, they have to look forward to another back-to-back set starting on Monday in the Paycom Center against the Memphis Grizzlies before hitting the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 23 which begins a baseball style series against the Victor Wembanyama led Spurs crew wrapping up on Christmas Day on National TV.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Bricktown Ballers continue to chase history and look to stay atop the NBA.